Chicago's weather is about to take a nose-dive, with frost possible
CHICAGO - The weather in Chicago and the suburbs is about to get significantly cooler, with patchy frost possible this weekend.
A few showers and a storm will be possible in the Chicago area on Wednesday evening, but most spots will remain dry.
Those storms come along with a cold front, which will bring high temperatures into the 50's Thursday through Monday.
The National Weather Service said patchy frost is possible in outlying rural areas of the Chicago suburbs on Friday night into Saturday morning.
- Wednesday: High 71, Low 53
- Thursday: High 58, Low 44
- Friday: High 56, Low 43
- Saturday: High 55, Low 47
- Sunday: High 56, Low 51
- Monday: High 57, Low 50
- Tuesday: High 61, Low 54
