Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 1 in custody after 'disturbance' at suburban Chicago Chick-fil-A

By Will Hager
Published  October 22, 2025 10:24am CDT
Kendall County
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • One person died and another was hospitalized following a disturbance at a Chick-fil-A in Oswego Wednesday morning.
    • Police took a suspect into custody and said there is no threat to the public.
    • Investigators described the incident as isolated, with details of the event still unknown.

OSWEGO, Ill. - One person died and another was hospitalized during a deadly "disturbance" at a Chick-fil-A in Chicago's south suburbs on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Oswego police responded to the restaurant located at 2740 US Route 34 for a report of a disturbance. Two people were found injured at the scene and were taken to local hospitals, where one of the victims later died.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody and there is no threat to the public. Investigators said they believe this was an "isolated event."

A large police presence remained at the scene as of 8:35 a.m.

Image 1 of 5

What we don't know:

No details have been given on how the incident unfolded or the ages and identities of the victims.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Oswego Police Department.

Kendall CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews