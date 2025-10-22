1 dead, 1 in custody after 'disturbance' at suburban Chicago Chick-fil-A

The Brief One person died and another was hospitalized following a disturbance at a Chick-fil-A in Oswego Wednesday morning. Police took a suspect into custody and said there is no threat to the public. Investigators described the incident as isolated, with details of the event still unknown.



What we know:

Oswego police responded to the restaurant located at 2740 US Route 34 for a report of a disturbance. Two people were found injured at the scene and were taken to local hospitals, where one of the victims later died.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody and there is no threat to the public. Investigators said they believe this was an "isolated event."

A large police presence remained at the scene as of 8:35 a.m.

What we don't know:

No details have been given on how the incident unfolded or the ages and identities of the victims.