1 dead, 1 in custody after 'disturbance' at suburban Chicago Chick-fil-A
OSWEGO, Ill. - One person died and another was hospitalized during a deadly "disturbance" at a Chick-fil-A in Chicago's south suburbs on Wednesday morning.
What we know:
Oswego police responded to the restaurant located at 2740 US Route 34 for a report of a disturbance. Two people were found injured at the scene and were taken to local hospitals, where one of the victims later died.
Police said a suspect was taken into custody and there is no threat to the public. Investigators said they believe this was an "isolated event."
A large police presence remained at the scene as of 8:35 a.m.
What we don't know:
No details have been given on how the incident unfolded or the ages and identities of the victims.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Oswego Police Department.