Chief Justice Anne M. Burke to retire from Illinois Supreme Court

Chief Justice Anne M. Burke announced her retirement from the Illinois Supreme Court Monday.

She has served on the bench since 2006, and her last day will be Nov. 30, 2022.

The retirement comes a year before her husband, Ald. Ed Burke (14th), is scheduled to stand trial on federal racketeering charges.

COURTESY: ILLINOIS SUPREME COURT

"The decision to retire was not an easy one. However, after having been blessed to serve as a Justice of the Illinois Supreme Court for the past sixteen years, and as Chief Justice for the past three years, the race has been run and it is time to pass the gavel to a successor," said Chief Justice Burke in a statement.

First District Appellate Justice Joy V. Cunningham will fill the vacated seat. Her term will be in effect starting Dec. 1, 2022.

She will be the second Black woman to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Burke's full statement can be found here.

The Sun-Times contributed to this report.