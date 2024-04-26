Chief Keef, Playboi Carti and Travis Scott to headline Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash

article

The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash will return to SeatGeek Stadium this June with Chief Keef, Playboi Carti and Travis Scott headlining the festival.

Billed as the world's largest independent hip-hop festival, Summer Smash will take place from June 14-16 with over 50 performances, art installations and local food vendors.

Three-day general admission passes start at $385 with VIP and parking passes also available. Click here to buy tickets or get more information.

The festival marks Chief Keef's first performance in Illinois in over a decade. Playboi Carti will be performing at the festival for the third straight year.

Over 100,000 people attended last year's festival.

Friday lineup

Cactus Jack

Big Sean

Destroy Lonely

Flo Milli

That Mexican OT

Bktherula

Black Kray

BLP Kosher

Famous Dex

Clip

Lazer Dim 700

Osamason

Vonoff1700

Bossftr

Elijah Wallace

Kami

Saturday lineup

Playboi Carti

Lil Tecca

Lucki

Ski Mask the Slump God

Bia

Lil Skies

Mick Jenkins

Paris Texas

Rich Amiri

Baby Kia

Cash Cobain

Nettspend

Tiacorine

Xaviersobased

2Rare

Freddy Got Magic

Uneek

$am

Sunday lineup