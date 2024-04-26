Chief Keef, Playboi Carti and Travis Scott to headline Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash will return to SeatGeek Stadium this June with Chief Keef, Playboi Carti and Travis Scott headlining the festival.
Billed as the world's largest independent hip-hop festival, Summer Smash will take place from June 14-16 with over 50 performances, art installations and local food vendors.
Three-day general admission passes start at $385 with VIP and parking passes also available. Click here to buy tickets or get more information.
The festival marks Chief Keef's first performance in Illinois in over a decade. Playboi Carti will be performing at the festival for the third straight year.
Over 100,000 people attended last year's festival.
Friday lineup
- Cactus Jack
- Big Sean
- Destroy Lonely
- Flo Milli
- That Mexican OT
- Bktherula
- Black Kray
- BLP Kosher
- Famous Dex
- Clip
- Lazer Dim 700
- Osamason
- Vonoff1700
- Bossftr
- Elijah Wallace
- Kami
Saturday lineup
- Playboi Carti
- Lil Tecca
- Lucki
- Ski Mask the Slump God
- Bia
- Lil Skies
- Mick Jenkins
- Paris Texas
- Rich Amiri
- Baby Kia
- Cash Cobain
- Nettspend
- Tiacorine
- Xaviersobased
- 2Rare
- Freddy Got Magic
- Uneek
- $am
Sunday lineup
- Chief Keef
- Denzel Curry
- JID
- Ken Carson
- Lil Yachty
- Waka Flocka Flame
- YG Marley
- Anycia
- Babytron
- Bashfortheworld
- Homixide Gang
- Lil B
- Hardrock
- Icytwat
- Joeyy
- Laundry Day
- Lil Gnar
- Robb Bank$
- Fukyurpain
- Shed Theory