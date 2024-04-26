Expand / Collapse search

Chief Keef, Playboi Carti and Travis Scott to headline Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash

By Will Hager
Published  April 26, 2024 9:34am CDT
Bridgeview
FOX 32 Chicago
BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 25: Playboi Carti performs during the Summer Smash at SeatGeek Stadium on June 25, 2023 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash will return to SeatGeek Stadium this June with Chief Keef, Playboi Carti and Travis Scott headlining the festival.

Billed as the world's largest independent hip-hop festival, Summer Smash will take place from June 14-16 with over 50 performances, art installations and local food vendors. 

Three-day general admission passes start at $385 with VIP and parking passes also available. Click here to buy tickets or get more information.

The festival marks Chief Keef's first performance in Illinois in over a decade. Playboi Carti will be performing at the festival for the third straight year.

Over 100,000 people attended last year's festival.

Friday lineup

  • Cactus Jack
  • Big Sean
  • Destroy Lonely
  • Flo Milli
  • That Mexican OT
  • Bktherula
  • Black Kray
  • BLP Kosher
  • Famous Dex
  • Clip
  • Lazer Dim 700
  • Osamason
  • Vonoff1700
  • Bossftr
  • Elijah Wallace
  • Kami

Saturday lineup

  • Playboi Carti
  • Lil Tecca
  • Lucki
  • Ski Mask the Slump God
  • Bia
  • Lil Skies
  • Mick Jenkins
  • Paris Texas
  • Rich Amiri
  • Baby Kia
  • Cash Cobain
  • Nettspend
  • Tiacorine
  • Xaviersobased
  • 2Rare
  • Freddy Got Magic
  • Uneek
  • $am

Sunday lineup

  • Chief Keef
  • Denzel Curry
  • JID
  • Ken Carson
  • Lil Yachty
  • Waka Flocka Flame
  • YG Marley
  • Anycia
  • Babytron
  • Bashfortheworld
  • Homixide Gang
  • Lil B
  • Hardrock
  • Icytwat
  • Joeyy
  • Laundry Day
  • Lil Gnar
  • Robb Bank$
  • Fukyurpain
  • Shed Theory