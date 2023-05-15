Child airlifted to Chicago hospital following head-on crash in NW Indiana

A child was airlifted to a Chicago hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries in a single vehicle crash early Monday on Interstate 80/94 near Hammond, Indiana.

Troopers responded to the accident about 4 a.m. on I-80/94 near mile marker 3.8, according to Indiana State Police.

A gray 2005 Chrysler van with three occupants was traveling eastbound when it struck the right barrier wall, then crossed all lanes and struck the center median head-on, police said.

A male and female child, both under the age of 10, were unrestrained in the rear of the vehicle, according to police.

One child was flown to a Chicago hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to police. The second child was taken to St. Catherine's Hospital for treatment.

The driver, 36-year-old Larry Haynes Jr., of Chicago, was transported to Munster Community Hospital with serious injuries, according to officials.

Police said they believe alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash. Officials are investigating the incident and are considering charges against Haynes pending toxicology results.

Due to the severity of his injuries, Haynes was not taken into custody following the crash.