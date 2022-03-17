Child among 4 shot on Chicago's West Side: police

An 11-year-old boy was among four people shot Thursday night in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police say gunfire erupted around 8:15 p.m. in the 4100 block of W. Monroe Street.

According to police, the four victims were near the street when they were approached by an unknown vehicle and someone inside fired shots.

The child was struck in a thigh, a 31-year-old woman was hit in the arm, and a 33-year-old man and 48-year-old man were shot in the back.

All four victims were transported to area hospitals in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as detectives continue to investigate.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

No further details were immediately available.