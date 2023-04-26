Child hospitalized after house fire in Morton Grove

A child suffered minor injuries after a house caught fire in Morton Grove Wednesday morning.

Morton Grove Police and Fire Departments responded to a house in the 5900 block of Crain Street around 2:30 a.m.

The residents of the home evacuated before emergency personnel arrived. Police say the house suffered significant damage.

A juvenile was transported to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

Police say the cause of the fire did not appear to be criminal and is being investigated by the Morton Grove Fire Department.