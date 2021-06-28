Boy, 4, drowns in retention pond in suburban Northbrook

A 4-year-old boy was pronounced dead Monday night after being pulled from a retention pond in unincorporated Northbrook.

The child was pulled from the water around 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of Providence Way. The pond is located in the Mission Hills subdivision.

Paramedics performed CPR on the child before he was rushed to the hospital. The boy was pronounced dead later in the evening, officials said.

No further details were immediately available.

