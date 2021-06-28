Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
11
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:30 PM CDT until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Advisory
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Advisory
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Advisory
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, LaSalle County, Jasper County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County

Boy, 4, drowns in retention pond in suburban Northbrook

By
Published 
Updated just in
Northbrook
FOX 32 Chicago

Child in critical condition, pulled from retention pond in Chicago suburbs

A toddler is in critical condition after being pulled from a retention pond in unincorporated Northbrook Monday night.

NORTHBROOK - A 4-year-old boy was pronounced dead Monday night after being pulled from a retention pond in unincorporated Northbrook.

The child was pulled from the water around 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of Providence Way. The pond is located in the Mission Hills subdivision.

Paramedics performed CPR on the child before he was rushed to the hospital. The boy was pronounced dead later in the evening, officials said.

No further details were immediately available.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP