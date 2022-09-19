Child in 'very critical' condition after falling into water near Navy Pier

A child is in very critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier Monday afternoon, according to officials.

About 1 p.m., the 3-year-old boy fell into the water in the 700 block of East Grand Avenue in Streeterville, Chicago police said.

Divers from the Chicago Fire Department assisted in pulling the child from the water before CPR was performed.

The boy went into cardiac arrest and was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in "very critical" condition, according to Chicago fire officials.

Police said the boy was with a guardian at the time he fell into the water. A preliminary investigation determined the fall was accidental, police said.

No other injuries were reported, according to police.

Area detectives were investigating.