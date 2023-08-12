Child injured in a hit-and-run crash in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood

A child was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Chicago's Albany Park on Saturday, and the driver was arrested after crashing three blocks away.

Chicago police said the child, 5, was run down on Monticello near West Cullom around 1:30 p.m.

He was crossing the street in the crosswalk when the sedan hit him and kept going.

The sedan hit multiple parked cars a couple blocks farther along Monticello and the driver jumped out.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

He was captured and taken into custody.

The child was hospitalized with cuts to his arms and knees in fair condition.

Charges are pending against the driver.

