Child killed in rollover crash on I-57 in Chicago: ISP

A child was killed when the vehicle they were traveling in rolled over Monday on Interstate 57 in Chicago.

Around 7:17 p.m., the Illinois State Police responded to northbound I-57 near 107th Street for a report of a fatal crash.

Upon arrival, state troopers located a rolled-over vehicle carrying multiple occupants. A child passenger died in the crash, Illinois State Police said. The other occupants were transported to area hospitals.

The left lane near the crash site remained open to traffic, but the two right lanes were closed for the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.