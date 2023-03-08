Child killed when semi-truck rear-ends vehicle in northwest Indiana

A 6-year-old girl was killed when the vehicle she was in was rear-ended early Wednesday morning by a semi-truck on I-80/94 in Indiana.

Around 1:30 a.m., Indiana State Police troopers responded to the eastbound lanes of I-80/94 at the 7.5 mile-marker for a report of a crash with people trapped.

An investigation revealed that a silver 2016 Nissan Altima was stopped in the right lane. Meanwhile, a 2014 Volvo semi-truck pulling a trailer filled with U.S. mail was traveling in the right lane and rear-ended the Nissan.

The Nissan was occupied by two adults and three children, police said. The woman driving the Nissan was identified as 27-year-old Ta'Quana L. Crawford of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The second adults and three kids were also taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

One of the kids, a 6-year-old girl, died while on her way to the hospital, police said.

The driver of the semi-truck — identified as 49-year-old Orlando Shaw of Wheeling, Illinois — was not injured in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.