Police warn of child luring attempt in Highland Park

The Brief A man in a rusty white box truck tried to lure an elementary school student in Highland Park. The driver, described as a white man with a long black beard, told the child to get in before driving south. The student ran home safely as police continue to investigate.



Highland Park police are investigating an attempted child luring after an elementary school student reported being approached by a man in a white box truck Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

The incident happened about 2:45 p.m. near Ridge Road and Devonshire Court, according to police.

The student told officers the truck, which had visible rust near the windows, pulled up after the child got off a school bus. The driver, described as a white man with a long black beard, allegedly rolled down his window and said, "Hey kid, get in the car."

The child ran home and was not harmed. The truck continued south on Ridge Road.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or security footage from the area is asked to call Highland Park police at (847) 432-7730 or dial 911 if the vehicle or suspect is spotted.