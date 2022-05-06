Children on the inpatient oncology floor at Lurie Children's celebrate 'Donut Day'

Children and their families at a Chicago hospital got a rather sweet break from challenging times this Friday — all made possible with donuts.

The first Friday of the month is now Donut Day on the inpatient oncology floor at Lurie Children's Hospital.

The goal is to spread a little joy!

"So they give us doughnuts to kind of brighten up our units and give us a little bit of joy just to kind of help celebrate all of the hard work that our patients and families do here at the hospital," said Elizabeth Ciesielski, Child Life Specialist at Lurie Children's.

"It's nice because we're not cooped up in the room," said Jackie Hiatt, a patient's mother. "Even the simplest things make it even better."

Those donuts are donated by the organization "Dancing while Cancering."

It was started by a local family who lost their daughter to cancer.