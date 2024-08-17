Chinatown residents on edge after series of armed robberies

Chinatown residents are on high alert following a slew of armed robberies that occurred last weekend.

Chicago police investigated multiple incidents that happened in the evening on Aug. 11 where one to three armed men approached victims on the street and demanded their belongings.

At least one of the suspects is believed to be around 30-35 years old and six feet tall. They were last seen wearing a black baseball cap and ski mask.

The suspects fled each scene in a silver Kia Sportage with Texas dealer plates reading "TCV5044."

The robberies took place in the following locations:

2300 Block of South Wentworth Avenue at 1:25 AM

2200 Block of South Wentworth Avenue at 11:53 PM

300 Block of West 23rd Street at 11:56 PM

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 1 at 312-747-8384.