Chinese American Museum of Chicago recognizes 80 years since repeal of Chinese Exclusion Act

Chinese-Americans in Chicago are remembering a dark chapter of their history and warning that it could happen again.

A gathering on Saturday at the Chinese American Museum of Chicago was held to talk about the Chinese Exclusion Act – a law passed in the 1880s banning Chinese immigration to the United States.

The legislation was lifted exactly 80 years ago by President Roosevelt when China became a U.S. ally in World War II.

Participants said Chinese-Americans are facing growing discrimination, including laws that prohibit the sale of property, buildings or businesses in the U.S. to Chinese nationals.

Such a law has been introduced in Springfield, but it has not been approved.