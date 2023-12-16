Expand / Collapse search

Chinese American Museum of Chicago recognizes 80 years since repeal of Chinese Exclusion Act

CHICAGO - Chinese-Americans in Chicago are remembering a dark chapter of their history and warning that it could happen again.

A gathering on Saturday at the Chinese American Museum of Chicago was held to talk about the Chinese Exclusion Act – a law passed in the 1880s banning Chinese immigration to the United States.

The legislation was lifted exactly 80 years ago by President Roosevelt when China became a U.S. ally in World War II. 

Participants said Chinese-Americans are facing growing discrimination, including laws that prohibit the sale of property, buildings or businesses in the U.S. to Chinese nationals. 

Such a law has been introduced in Springfield, but it has not been approved. 