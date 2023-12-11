'Christmas in the Wards' delivers holiday joy to thousands in Chicago

In a festive and generous event aimed at supporting families in need, "Christmas in the Wards" marked its nearly three-decade tradition by providing toys and winter clothes to families in 40 Chicago wards and 13 suburban communities.

The event, held at the Pullman Walmart on South Doty Avenue, kicked off with three families, symbolizing the joy and spirit of giving.

Children were treated to a wide array of gifts, including the latest toys, electronics, and clothing — all free of charge. The generous offerings ranged from PlayStation 5 consoles to laptops, bicycles, and more, ensuring that children have something special to unwrap on Christmas Day.

The annual initiative, founded by local businessman Larry Huggins, has become a significant effort to bring holiday cheer to families facing financial constraints. A mother of three young boys said the giveaway is indeed a blessing to her family.

The event drew the presence of notable figures, including Major Brandon Johnson, Cook County Board President Tony Preckwinkle, and several Chicago alderpeople.

With more than a thousand families benefiting citywide this year, the event relies on donations from sponsors and the support of local businesses to make the holiday season brighter for those who may otherwise face challenges in providing gifts for their children.