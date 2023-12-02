Christmas Tree Ship arrives at Navy Pier, bringing holiday spirit to needy Chicago families

It's a sure sign of the holidays when you see the Christmas Tree Ship offloading at Chicago's Navy Pier.

The trees were brought in on the Coast Guard cutter Mackinaw, over 1,200 trees will be distributed to needy Chicago families.

The holiday tradition is part of a partnership with the Coast Guard and Ada S. McKinley Community Services.

Through generous volunteer efforts, more than 29,000 trees have been distributed at no charge to families across the city for more than two decades now with the Christmas Ship Program.