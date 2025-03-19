Christopher Pineda cold case: Chicago teen found dead in 2007, ISP seeks public's help

The Brief Illinois State Police are asking the public for information about the 2007 death of 17-year-old Christopher Pineda. Pineda went missing after leaving his girlfriend’s workplace and was later found dead in the Little Calumet River. Investigators say he suffered blunt force trauma and are seeking tips to solve the case.



The Illinois State Police (ISP) are still searching for answers in the 2007 death of Christopher Pineda, a 17-year-old Chicago boy who went missing and was later found dead in a river.

Authorities are asking the public for any information that could help solve the case.

What we know:

On March 23, 2007, Pineda was last seen walking northbound on Ewing Avenue near 108th Street in Chicago after leaving his girlfriend’s workplace.

A week later, on March 30, the Blue Island Police Department responded to a report of a body in the Little Calumet River near Broadway Street and Aulwurm Drive.

Officers found Pineda’s body submerged in the water and later confirmed his identity. Investigators determined he had suffered blunt force trauma to the head, leading to his death.

At the time of his disappearance, Pineda was wearing jeans, a black polo with gold stripes, a black hooded sweatshirt, and gym shoes. He was described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not publicly identified any suspects or a motive in Pineda’s death. It remains unclear how he ended up in the river or who may have been involved in the crime.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen Pineda before his death or has information about his disappearance, such as hearing about him being beaten or how he was placed in the water, to come forward.

What's next:

ISP continues to investigate the case and urges anyone with information to submit a tip through the ISP Investigative Tip website or call ISP Zone 1 at 847-608-3200.