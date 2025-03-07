Chuck's Gun Shop in Riverdale closes after years of controversy

The Brief Chuck's Gun Shop, linked to over 1,500 guns traced to Chicago crimes, has closed its doors for good. The closure comes after years of protests and investigations, with anti-violence advocates celebrating the shutdown. Father Michael Pfleger hopes another gun store won't replace Chuck’s in the area.



A notorious gun shop in Chicago's south suburbs has shut down.

What we know:

Protesters and investigators have been all over Chuck's on South Indiana in Riverdale for years, with many anti-violence advocates saying it was the source of many guns used in Chicago crimes.

It's a welcome sight for many. The store, which had been open for decades, has closed, and people who work in the area say they haven't seen any activity there for months.

On the front door of the business, a taped sign says it all: "Gone fishing... forever."

The backstory:

Over the years, Chuck's Gun Shop and Pistol Range became linked to numerous Chicago crimes after guns recovered at crime scenes were found to have been sold at the Riverdale location.

The University of Chicago Crime Lab found in 2014 that more than 1,500 recovered guns traced to city crimes in the previous five years were from Chuck's. The Crime Lab stated that was more than any other local dealer.

Still, the owners were never charged with any crime, but they had to deal with protests and demonstrations calling for them to shut down over the years.

What they're saying:

Father Michael Pfleger of Saint Sabina says that now that Chuck's is closed, he hopes another gun store doesn't take its place.

"If you didn't have a conscience over all these years of being told that your guns are killing people in Chicago, and that didn't either get your business to tighten up, change it, be very on top of things, checking on these — if that didn't make you do it, then nothing's going to make you do it," Pfleger said.

What's next:

Fox 32 News has reached out to the store owners for comment but has not heard back.