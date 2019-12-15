Expand / Collapse search

Chuy Bravo from 'Chelsea Lately' dies at age 63

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 8: In this handout image provided by Foxtel, Chuy Bravo appears on Chelsea Handler's late night talk show "Chelsea Lately", currently being filmed in Sydney, at Foxtel Studios on March 8, 2011 in Sydney, Australia.

Chuy Bravo from the E! Channel's "Chelsea Lately" died at the age of 63 years old.

Heather McDonald, comedian and a coworker of Bravo's on the seven year-long talk show posted on Instagram, saying she just learned of the news Sunday afternoon.

Bravo was best known as Chelsea Handler's sidekick on the show that began airing in 2007 and ended in 2014.

On Dec. 7, Handler posted to her Instagram wishing him a happy birthday. And on Sunday, she posted a tribute.

Bravo was born in Tangancicuaro, Michoacán, Mexico as Jesus Melgoza on Dec. 7, 1956.

Details about his death are not immediately known.