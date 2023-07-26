Garcia pushing to expand work permits for migrants

U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia is fighting to help migrants with work permits as a way of solving the labor shortage.

Garcia says the formula is obvious: address chronic labor shortages by clearing the path for migrants to fill those positions.

He and a couple dozen other congressmen from states seeing a huge influx in migrants like California and Texas have a plea for the Biden administration to fast-track applications for work permits for migrants.

At the present time, there's apparently a 15-month backlog.

The group points out the nation is in the midst of an historic labor shortage with around 10 million open positions across a number of industries, from manufacturing to hospitality and leisure, positions that need to be filled.

"Today we have a very simple message for President Biden. Let immigrants work. Let immigrants work. Whether they're arrived days ago or decades ago, people need to provide for their family and they want to work," Garcia said.

Garcia and other representatives also say with more and more Americans reaching retirement age, the workforce crisis in fields like agriculture and home health care will keep getting worse if this isn't addressed, not to mention how the overall labor shortage is affecting inflation.

Some Republicans argue that it should instead be left to individual states to sponsor migrant workers.