Cicero man arrested after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

A Cicero man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

Around 10:19 p.m., Oak Brook police were notified of a suspected stolen car traveling through the western suburb. Officers began following the 2021 Camaro ZL1, valued at more than $60,000.

The vehicle then entered I-290 eastbound at Army Trail Road, where Oak Brook police and the Illinois State Police tried to initiate a traffic stop. However, the Camaro refused to pull over. Once near St. Charles Road, prosecutors say the Camaro sped away, reaching speeds of 100 mph while in a 45 mph construction zone.

The suspect drove to 17th Street in Maywood, where he exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He was taken into custody a short time later on 15th Avenue and identified as 22-year-old Javier Barajas.

Javier Barajas

"It is very simple: if you hear sirens and see flashing lights behind you, pull over. I can’t be more clear—anyone who attempts to flee from police will be caught. We will use every tool available to us, including the use of a helicopter and assistance from neighboring agencies, as in this case, to apprehend those who think they can outrun the police. Thankfully, no innocent motorists were injured or killed as a result of Mr. Barajas’ alleged actions," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

Barajas was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and fleeing and eluding police. He appeared in court on Thursday and was released pending his trial. He is due back in court on June 17.