Cicero man charged with gunning down woman on Chicago's Southwest Side

A suburban man has been charged in the shooting death of a woman earlier this month on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Francisco Antonio Miranda, 39, allegedly got into an argument with a 36-year-old woman just before midnight on Dec. 7 in the 7700 block of South Cicero Avenue, police said.

A witness told police Antonio Miranda pulled out a handgun and shot the woman before fleeing the scene. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to her neck and back. She was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Antonio Miranda was arrested Wednesday in Cicero. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

No further information was provided.