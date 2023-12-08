Woman shot to death during argument on Chicago's Far Southwest Side

A woman was fatally shot during a fight in Scottsdale Thursday night.

Police responded to the 7700 block of South Cicero Avenue at 11:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers found a woman in her early 30s with a gunshot wound to the neck and back.

The victim was transported to Christ Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

A witness told responding officers that the victim was arguing with a male offender who pulled a handgun and shot the woman before fleeing.

No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating.