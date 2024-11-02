Cicero man remains in custody after botched escape attempt at DuPage County Courthouse

The Brief A Cicero man, Javier Barajas, 23, was arrested after escaping from a DuPage County Sheriff's deputy following a court appearance. Barajas had been released on bail for a previous charge of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle but was detained again after violating the terms of his release. The escape attempt led to a struggle with deputies, resulting in injuries to a sheriff's deputy. Barajas faces additional charges of escape and resisting arrest.



A Cicero man charged with escaping from a DuPage County Sheriff's deputy after a court appearance will remain in custody ahead of his trial.

Javier Barajas, 23, was charged after he allegedly slipped out of handcuffs and fled the courthouse on Thursday.

Barajas had been released pre-trial on Wednesday, after being charged with aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle. However, his release was revoked the following day due to alleged violations of his pre-trial release conditions.

Prosecutors said Barajas escaped while the deputy was completing paperwork. He allegedly ran down the hallway and escalators and eventually made it to the lobby of the courthouse. Once in the lobby, Barajas attempted to run back up the escalator, but he was met by multiple deputies.

Barajas resisted arrest and refused to place his hands behind his back and during a struggle to arrest him, a sheriff’s deputy sprained his left knee and ankle, according to prosecutors.

He was charged with escape from a peace officer and resisting or obstructing a peace officer causing injury.

"These are the challenges that we deal with every day due to the Safe-T-Act act," Sheriff James Mendrick said. "We will continue to keep DuPage County safe no matter what legislation is passed. I only hope that my deputies do not get injured while continually having to re-arrest the same people."

Barajas' next court date is scheduled for Nov. 25.