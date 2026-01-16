Teen arrested in New York week after deadly shooting outside Cicero school

The Brief A Cicero teenager was arrested in New York in the fatal shooting of Morton East High School student Johan Adarve Sanchez. Police say the killing followed a fight near the school, and the suspect fled out of state before being captured. The teen is awaiting extradition to Illinois as the investigation continues.



A 17-year-old was arrested in New York on Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of a Morton East High School student.

The suspect is being held on an arrest warrant for first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the death of 17-year-old Johan Adarve Sanchez. Authorities said the teen is awaiting extradition to Illinois where formal charges will be filed upon his return.

The backstory:

Cicero police were called around 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 8 near Morton East High School in the 2100 block of South 59th Avenue where they found Sanchez unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the Loyola University Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators later determined the shooting followed a large fight between two rival groups of teenagers near dismissal time at the high school.

The video below came from a previous Fox Chicago report.

Police said witness statements and video evidence showed the suspect fired the shots, fled on foot and discarded the gun in a nearby yard, where it was recovered. The suspect, who police said is not a Morton East student, was identified by multiple witnesses. Detectives later learned he had fled to New York.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant from the Cook County State's Attorney's felony review unit and detectives learned the suspect had purchased a ticket to return to Chicago on Thursday. In coordination with Amtrak police, the suspect was taken into custody without incident that same day in New York.

Dig deeper:

Sanchez’s family has said the shooting stemmed from an ongoing altercation and alleged bullying they reported to school officials prior to the attack. Relatives described Sanchez as a quiet teen who avoided conflict and had moved from Colombia four years ago, with plans to enlist in the U.S. Marines after graduation. His girlfriend and another person attempted CPR until first responders arrived, the family said.

Earlier in the investigation, the Youth Peace & Justice Foundation announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and said it would honor Sanchez through its Trees for Peace program by planting a memorial tree.

What's next:

Police said the investigation remains active as the case moves toward extradition and court proceedings.