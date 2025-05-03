Cicero murder suspect captured nearly 9 years after fleeing to Mexico: police

The Brief Victor Martinez was arrested at Midway Airport nearly nine years after allegedly killing 22-year-old Julio Servin in Cicero in 2016. Martinez fled to Mexico shortly after the shooting; authorities issued a first-degree murder warrant and tracked him down with help from the U.S. Marshals Service. He now faces two counts of first-degree murder, approved by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office on May 2.



Nearly nine years after a deadly shooting in Cicero, a suspect who fled to Mexico has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities said.

What we know:

On Aug. 21, 2016, police were called to a shooting in the 5500 block of West Cermak Road in Cicero.

Officers found 22-year-old Julio Servin lying in the road with several gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to Cicero police. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation identified the suspect as Victor Martinez, of Cicero, who was 19 at the time, police said. Martinez fled to Mexico shortly after the shooting.

Detectives later obtained an arrest warrant for Martinez on a charge of first-degree murder.

Arrest Made :

Martinez was taken into custody Thursday, May 1, by the U.S. Marshals Service after arriving at Midway International Airport. He was transferred to the Cicero Police Department.

On May 2, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved two counts of first-degree murder against Martinez.

What they're saying:

"The Cicero Police Department thanks all law enforcement partners, in particular the US Marshals Service, who contributed to this arrest," the department said.

Further details on the case haven't been released.