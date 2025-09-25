Cicero police turn language and community trust into crime-fighting advantage

The Brief Cicero police cut overall crime 11 percent in three years by strengthening ties with the largely Hispanic community. Nearly 80 percent of officers speak Spanish, helping solve cases and ease fears about immigration enforcement. Officials say daily interactions and a real-time crime center have boosted trust and improved investigations.



Crime has fallen sharply in Cicero over the past three years, a drop police credit to stronger community engagement and communication in residents’ own language.

Cicero Police Commander Armando Galvin makes a point of greeting kids on his daily patrol, a habit he says helps build trust.

"He said, ‘I always remember you, on patrol you would see us play catch,’" Galvin recalled of one young resident who later joined the department. "It’s a good feeling. Full circle."

By the numbers:

Police said those everyday connections are paying off. The crime rate in Cicero is now below the national rate, with overall crime down 11 percent in three years. Drug violations and thefts have fallen more than 40 percent, and officers are solving more cases.

Communication is key in the town, where 89 percent of residents are Hispanic and 79 percent of officers speak Spanish.

What they're saying:

"I think that’s beneficial and helps us detectives investigate cases," Detective Edgar Alba said. "It’s imperative for residents to have someone to speak their language, or we would lose details that weaken the case or weakens the investigation."

Technology helps, too. The department’s real-time crime center speeds police response, but officers said community interaction provides critical leads. Festivals celebrating Mexican heritage fill the streets with music and food, yet some residents remain cautious as federal immigration enforcement rises during events like Mexican Independence Day.

"They’re scared to open the door, but we’re able to solve it," Alba said. "Show them a business card, ‘Hey I’m not ICE,’ gain cooperation with them the most important for our cases, ultimately for our residents."

Galvin said the results show the power of trust.

"Once you have communication, you can build trust, you can do a lot with it. Solving crimes like that it’s very important," Galvin said.

Police leaders said breaking the language barrier is the first step toward a safer community.