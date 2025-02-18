Man, 30, shot and critically wounded near CTA Blue Line stop

The Brief A 30-year-old man was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting near the Cicero Blue Line Station. The shooter fled in a black Nissan sedan, and no arrests have been made.



A 30-year-old man was shot several times and critically wounded Tuesday morning near a CTA Blue Line stop.

The backstory:

Police said the man was on the sidewalk around 10:40 a.m. near the Cicero Blue Line Station in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue when a black Nissan sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting.

The victim was shot several times and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

There were no other reported injuries.

The vehicle used in the drive-by shooting fled southbound on Cicero Avenue. No arrests have been made.

Area Four detectives are investigating.