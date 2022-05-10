Cicero teen charged with murder in shooting death of 18-year-old

A 16-year-old boy is accused of gunning down an 18-year-old man in Cicero.

Around 8:40 a.m. on May 8, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 4800 block of 13th Street in Cicero.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 18-year-old Eduardo Leyva suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A witness to the shooting identified the gunman as a 16-year-old boy who fled the scene.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Soon after, police say officers took the minor into custody at his place of work in Chicago.

On May 9, Kim Foxx’s office approved a first-degree murder charge against the minor. He’s being charged as an adult.

On May 10, the minor appeared in court and his bond was set at $10 million, police said. He’s being held at the Cook County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Advertisement

"We have experienced another senseless act of violence in our community and now two more families have the burden of dealing with separate losses," Cicero Police Supt. Jerry Chlada Jr. said. "Our youth are committing violent crimes at an alarming rate, and we need everyone’s help to address this issues."