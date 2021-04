article

A Cicero woman has been charged in connection to looting that occurred in August of 2020.

Jasmine Jones, 24, was arrested on Thursday and charged with one felony count of burglary.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Police identified her as an offender who burglarized a retail store in the 800 block of W. North Ave on Aug. 10, 2020.

Jones was placed in custody without incident.