Citizens find unresponsive 23-year-old man with gunshot wound in Englewood alley

A 23-year-old man was found shot Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.

About 10 p.m., he was found by citizens unresponsive in an alley in the 6800 block of South Perry Avenue, with a gunshot wound to his back, Chicago police said. Witnesses told officers they heard shots but did not see a shooter.

The man was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.