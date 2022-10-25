City Colleges of Chicago announce strike date if deal isn't reached

Staff at City Colleges of Chicago plan to go on strike Nov. 2 unless a contract agreement can be reached.

The announcement comes as contract negotiations remain stalled.

Ninety-two percent of CCC staff voted to authorize a strike earlier this month.

They are calling for smaller class sizes, salary increases and greater access to remote learning.

"All Chicago students deserve access to a quality community college system. Cook County College Teachers Union faculty and professionals are fighting for classroom investment to ensure that Chicago’s working-class students have real opportunities to succeed," Tony Johnston, president of Cook County College Teachers Union Local 1600, said in a statement.

A strike rally has been planned for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Chicago Teachers Union Center.