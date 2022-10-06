City Colleges of Chicago faculty, staff authorize strike

Faculty and staff at the City Colleges of Chicago authorized a strike Thursday afternoon.

Officials say 92 percent of members of the Cook County College Teachers Union (CCCTU) voted yes for the demonstration.

Leaders with CCCTU has been negotiating for a year in an effort to secure fair contracts.

Members have been working without a contract since it expired in July.

Tony Johnston, CCCTU president, and faculty and professional staff members of the City Colleges of Chicago Teachers Union are asking for greater access to remote learning and student support, increased wraparound services for students and communities and higher wages.

City Colleges said, in part, that it is "committed to negotiating in good faith with each of our professionals and faculty unions to finalize their respective contracts."

No word on any future negotiating sessions.