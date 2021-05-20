City Council seeking to create licenses for tow truck drivers

Chicago aldermen are trying to make sure that drivers are not taken for a ride by tow truck drivers

The City Council Committee on License and Consumer Protection approved an ordinance that would require tow truck drivers to be licensed.

The ordinance would require a $250 license for every truck they use and an additional license for the locations where the vehicles they tow are stored.

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) told the Sun-Times "with those changes, the License Committee approved the ordinance tailor-made to prevent ‘rampant’ abuses by ‘rogue" towing companies that ’take advantage of rattled vehicle owners' by appearing unsolicited at accident scenes."

