City Council seeking to create licenses for tow truck drivers

Chicago City Council
CHICAGO - Chicago aldermen are trying to make sure that drivers are not taken for a ride by tow truck drivers

The City Council Committee on License and Consumer Protection approved an ordinance that would require tow truck drivers to be licensed. 

The ordinance would require a $250 license for every truck they use and an additional license for the locations where the vehicles they tow are stored.

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) told the Sun-Times "with those changes, the License Committee approved the ordinance tailor-made to prevent ‘rampant’ abuses by ‘rogue" towing companies that ’take advantage of rattled vehicle owners' by appearing unsolicited at accident scenes."

