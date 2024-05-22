City of Joliet worker hits pedestrian with city truck, victim critically wounded: police

A City of Joliet Utilities worker allegedly struck a pedestrian while traveling in a city-owned vehicle, leaving the victim with critical injuries.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Wednesday on East Cass Street and Herkimer Street.

The city employee, a 54-year-old man, was driving a city-owned Ford F-350 pickup truck, traveling southbound, when he tried to turn left and struck a 75-year-old male pedestrian in a crosswalk, according to Joliet police.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver was uninjured. It's unknown if he will face any charges.

All lanes of Cass Street, between Collins Street and Eastern Avenue, are temporarily closed as authorities investigate, JPD said.

Anyone with more information on the crash, or who captured the crash on video, is urged to contact the Joliet PD Traffic Unit at 815-724-3193.