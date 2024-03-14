City of Chicago considering over $40M settlement for teen critically injured in police chase crash

article

The City of Chicago will soon decide on a settlement of over $40 million for the family of an eighth grader who suffered a devastating brain injury in a crash resulting from a police chase.

The city's finance committee placed the settlement on the March 18 agenda for consideration.

Since the crash, Nathen Jones has lost his ability to "walk, speak, or independently function." His family is now suing the city and seeking over $40 million in damages.

Jones' injuries stem from April 10, 2021. He had just finished playing video games at a friend's house when he got into the back of a 2002 Volkswagen.

A Chicago police officer said he saw the Volkswagen make an improper stop and activated his emergency lights.

The Volkswagen allegedly refused to yield to the officer and went southbound on North Wood Street.

Although the officers knew that they were prohibited from chasing the Volkswagen, under their CPD general orders and training, they continued to follow close behind, the lawsuit states.

The chase continued and both vehicles went through multiple stop signs and a red light. Both vehicles reportedly reached speeds of 70 miles per hour.

According to the lawsuit documents, three officers were involved in the chase and none of them alerted their supervisors about the pursuit.

The Volkswagen went into the intersection of Grand and Damen Avenues when it struck a Toyota heading southbound.

Jones sustained devastating injuries from the crash. His skull was fractured, which resulted in severe trauma to his brain, the lawsuit states.

He was unconscious and in critical condition when he went to the hospital.

A portion of Jones' skull was surgically removed and replaced to help save his life, according to the lawsuit. He also had multiple brain bleeds, which led to long-term death of brain tissue.

Jones now needs around-the-clock nursing and medical care. He will need that care for the rest of his life, which costs over $40 million.

The officer who drove the patrol car during the crash testified under oath that the pursuit "was a violation of Chicago Police Department Policy," the lawsuit states.

On April 11, a formal complaint was filed by a supervising patrol sergeant against the officer who drove during the crash. However, there still has been no formal discipline issued against the officer, the lawsuit claims.

Jones is being represented by Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard law firm.



