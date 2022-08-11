Expand / Collapse search

City of Chicago to install speed cameras on roadway where two cyclists have been killed

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Jefferson Park
New speed cameras are coming to a deadly roadway on Chicago's Northwest Side. In recent months, two cyclists have been killed on Milwaukee Avenue.

CHICAGO - New speed cameras are coming to a deadly roadway on Chicago's Northwest Side.

In recent months, two cyclists have been killed on Milwaukee Avenue.

Now, the city plans to install three speed cameras in Jefferson Park — near Shabbona Park and near Schurz High School.

While an exact date has not been announced, the alderman says the cameras will be installed before the end of this year.