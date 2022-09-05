City of Evanston to consider allowing everyone to go topless at beaches

Fall may be right around the corner, but the city of Evanston is just getting started on a debate about public beaches.

This week, the City Council will consider allowing everyone to go topless at beaches.

Alderman Devon Reid says his proposed change to nudity rules is in the name of equality.

Evanston’s Public Nudity Ordinance has been in effect since the 1950s and does not allow "female breast exposure."

Reid's proposal will be discussed at Tuesday’s Human Services Committee meeting.