City of Harvey placing signs outside homes raided for drugs

Police in Harvey, Illinois say they are placing signs outside of homes they have raided to show the community the work they are doing.

But not everyone sees it that way.

“People are tired of seeing drug deals go on,” Harvey Police Chief Robert Collins said.

“If we are able to have a successful raid, we want to let the people know we have been paying attention to their block,” Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark said.

Harvey police say in one raid, they discovered cocaine, heroin, marijuana, ecstasy, $4,400 in cash and even guns. Two people are awaiting charges.

Mayor Clark says the signs cost $30.

On social media, there has been mixed reaction.

One tweet said: “How about INNOCENT in huge letters with “until proven guilty” in tiny font underneath?”

Another said: “I’d think it would be a little too much. No need to pat yourself on the back for doing your job.”