City officials holding town hall concerning upcoming demolition of General Irons' Lincoln Park facility

Mark your calendars: the city will hold a town hall meeting concerning the upcoming demolition of General Irons' Lincoln Park facility.

The 2nd Ward alderman says the demolition on North Clifton Street will be "carefully controlled and closely monitored."

Ald. Brian Hopkins is promising to avoid a repeat of the 2020 Hilco disaster, when a botched demolition of a 400-foot smokestack covered parts of Little Village in dust.

The Lincoln Park town hall will be held Nov. 18 at the DePaul Student Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.