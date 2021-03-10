City plans to strictly enforce COVID restrictions on St. Patrick’s Day

At this time last year, bars were packed with early St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

And while they will be open again this year, it will not be a free for all. The city is warning that it plans to strictly enforce COVID restrictions.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

On Wednesday, FOX 32 spoke with the Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, Dr. Allison Arwady. While our city positivity rate and case count are the best they have been since the pandemic started, she reiterated it is no time to let your guard down.

Dr. Arwady says everyone should find ways to celebrate the holiday at home. If they decide to go out, the city will be out enforcing its strict health guidelines at restaurants and bars.

"We’re doing a lot here in the city to step up enforcement," she said. "Green beer does not protect you from COVID."

Advertisement

As for the dyeing of the Chicago River, Dr. Arwady said she does not control anything related to that event, so she did not say if it would happen this year.