City plows move to residential streets after another inch of snow falls on parts of Chicago

Snow plows began to clear residential streets Monday morning after an inch of snow fell overnight on parts of Chicago.

By 6 a.m., O’Hare Airport had 1.2 inches of snow, while Midway had about 0.8 inches, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Lee Carlaw.

The snow came the day Chicago overcame two weeks of below-freezing temperatures. Temperatures went below freezing on Feb. 4, and stayed below 32 degrees until Sunday, when temperatures peaked at 37 degrees at O’Hare, according to weather service data.

The nearly 18-day freeze was nowhere near record-breaking, tying for Chicago’s 40th longest sub-32 degree stretch, Carlaw said.

Cold snaps of that length happen about once every five-to-seven years, Carlaw said.

More than 200 snow plows were deployed in Chicago Sunday evening to clear off the latest batch of snow, according to the Department of Streets and Sanitation.

Chicago can expect a break from the snow until Friday evening, when the forecast calls for a chance of new snow.