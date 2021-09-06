City, state officials celebrate grand opening of Pullman National Monument Visitor Center

Gov. JB Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Sen. Dick Durbin joined community leaders Monday morning to celebrate the grand opening of the Pullman National Monument.

The officials were on-hand to cut the ribbon on the new Pullman National monument Visitors Center on the city's South Side.

The site marks where Pullman passenger railroad cars were built.

The factory and its workers played a key role in the labor rights and Civil Rights movements.

Former President Barack Obama designated the factory a national monument in 2015.

