Destined to become one of the year’s most talked about – and likely controversial – films of the year, "Civil War," hits theaters this week.

The film imagines what America would look like if another civil war broke out – and is told from the perspective of war journalists on a road trip to land an interview with the President.

The film leaves the audience with several unanswered questions: including why the war started. FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with the stars of the film about whether or not they had to come up with the answers to those questions themselves.

"The characters know but honestly, I never felt the need to be briefed on what happened before that led the country to that situation," said star Wagner Moura. "I immediately understood that was not the intention of the film, so I could create my backstory for my character but it was never a conversation with [director] Alex [Garland]."

Moura added "All the films I’ve seen with the American troops in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq…none of them explain the background of anything."

"Civil War" opens in theaters on Friday.