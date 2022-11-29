'Clark Griswold' lights up Chicago area Raising Cane's restaurant for Christmas season

A Christmas icon is making an appearance in the suburbs, as Chevy Chase will become Clark Griswold once again at a Raising Cane's restaurant.

We’ve all seen it, and some of us may be able to recite scene by scene — the 1989 cult classic National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation has become a tradition for many.

On Tuesday, fans once again got to see Clark Griswold as he lit 13,000 imported Italian twinkle lights on a Morton Grove Raising Cane’s location.

The owner of the chicken finger restaurant and Chevy Chase have become good friends since partnering up last year.

The lighting will happen just after 5 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

While this is obviously just an early Christmas present for all of us in the area, there’s also a Giving Tuesday tie in.

The restaurant is selling plush puppies for $10. One of them is Aunt Bethany, and there’s also a Cousin Eddie and Clark Griswold puppy.

The money will go to animal charities in the Chicago area.