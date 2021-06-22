Class-action lawsuit filed by Rockton homeowners against Chemtool

Homeowners in Rockton have filed a class-action lawsuit against Chemtool following last week's massive fire.

The lawsuit claims Chemtool and its parent company were negligent and failed to take reasonable steps that would have prevented the fire.

Rockton residents are suffering from health issues because of the smoke, according to the suit claims.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

In addition, residents also have to deal with toxic odors and damaged homes.

The lawsuit is seeking more than $50,000 in damages.

Advertisement

Chemtool has not commented.