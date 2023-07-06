Class-action lawsuit granted for Chicago city sticker case

A lawsuit is moving forward alleging Chicago's fines for city stickers and other tickets are illegal.

A circuit court judge granted class action status to the lawsuit Wednesday.

The lawsuit accuses the city of exceeding the maximum $250 fine by tacking on fines and late fees totaling up to $400. Lawyers reportedly plan to ask a judge to refund any illegal fines back to the drivers.

It appears anyone who had to pay these kinds of fines could get that money back because of the lawsuit. Lawyers said the refunds could potentially amount to hundreds of millions of dollars.