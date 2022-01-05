Classes canceled Wednesday for CPS students following Teachers Union vote for remote learning

Wednesday was a challenging morning for parents of Chicago Public School students.

Many woke up to learn they would not be dropping off their children at school after all.

Abraham Lincoln Elementary in Lincoln Park was empty today except for the principal and assistant principal, after teachers voted for a return to remote learning, and classes for today were canceled.

Parents of CPS students across the city got the news at 11 p.m. Tuesday, and scrambled to find a Plan B for their children.

The Chicago Teachers Union tweeted early Wednesday, "We are being inundated with calls and emails this morning from educators who attempted to log onto their platforms to connect with their students and teach remotely, and safely, but are being locked out by Mayor Lightfoot. #LoriLockout"

School CEO Pedro Martinez had hoped to reach an agreement with the CTU but said in a statement Tuesday night, "To be clear, what CTU is seeking cannot be counted as an instructional day under state law and guidance. This is a work stoppage. Any CTU member who does not report to their school tomorrow will not be compensated. We will move forward to share a new plan to continue student learning with parents by the end of day tomorrow."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot blasted the walkout, calling it an illegal stoppage.

Union President Jessie Sharky responded this morning saying, "What the mayor fails to understand is that it has failed to meet the demands… failed to provide adequate staffing …adequate cleaning in the schools, provide adequate testing... Has failed to address our concerns."

Principals said they were to meet via Zoom with Martinez Wednesday at 11 a.m., and we're hoping to have the issues resolved as soon as possible.